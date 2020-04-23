UK Court Voids Investment Fund's Dividend Deduction

Law360, London (April 23, 2020, 1:47 AM BST) -- A British investment fund can’t claim a dividend payment to its parent company as a £39.1 million ($48.2 million) tax deduction simply by characterizing it as a loss, a U.K. appeals court ruled Wednesday. The payment from Union Castle Mail Steamship Co. Ltd. to its parent does not “fairly represent” an actual loss for British tax law purposes, a three-judge panel of the England and Wales Court of Appeal ruled. In rejecting the fund's claim that the amount was a deductible business expense, the court said the payment of a dividend was in fact “the very reverse of a loss.” The court...

