Kirkland Guides York Capital To $800M Middle Market PE Fund

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 10:22 AM EDT) -- York Capital Management, advised by Kirkland & Ellis, has wrapped up its latest private equity fund after securing roughly $800 million from limited partners, with plans to target special opportunities in middle market companies based in North America, the firm said Wednesday. The fund from New York-based York Capital, called York Special Opportunities Fund III LP, will follow in the footsteps of its predecessors by mainly targeting control investments in North America-based middle-market businesses in an array of sectors, according to a statement. The fund, which raked in capital from investors old and new, will typically make individual investments of between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS