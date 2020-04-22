Ship Broker Faces Extended Asset Freeze In $77M PE Suit

Law360, London (April 22, 2020, 6:50 PM BST) -- A London judge on Wednesday continued a worldwide freezing order against a ship broker and his two sons in a $76.7 million case brought by five private equity funds claiming they’ve been the victims of “a serious and sustained campaign of deception.” The injunction blocking Muhammad Tahir Lakhani and his two sons, Muhammad Ali Lakhani and Muhammad Hasan Lakhani, from disposing of any assets was first granted by High Court Judge Christopher Butcher earlier this month at a hearing the three men did not attend. The Lakhani family members were also not present in court Wednesday, and had told the funds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS