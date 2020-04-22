Metal Supplier Thyssenkrupp Wants In On Tariff Exclusions

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commerce Department is wrongly giving steel and aluminum tariff exclusions only to companies that request them instead of offering them to all importers, a Michigan metal supplier alleged in a lawsuit filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade. Thyssenkrupp Materials NA Inc. told the CIT that it isn’t able to compete with other steel and aluminum importers that don’t have to pay the duties of 10% on aluminum and 25% on steel. The company, an affiliate of Thyssenkrupp AG, also said that the process for providing exclusions only to certain companies that ask for them violates President Donald Trump’s...

