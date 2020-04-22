Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hospitals, Docs Strike $9M Deal In Feds' Kickback Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 3:08 PM EDT) -- A Virginia hospital system and physician practice group reached a $9.3 million settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday to resolve a False Claims Act suit claiming the hospitals gave doctors kickbacks in exchange for referrals.

Centra Health Inc. and Blue Ridge Ear, Nose, Throat, and Plastic Surgery Inc. agreed to the $9.35 million deal to end a whistleblower's claims that they violated the FCA, Stark Law and Anti-Kickback Law by providing doctors at Blue Ridge with a guaranteed incomes and reimbursements from Centra. Blue Ridge also allegedly claimed excessive reimbursements.

"This settlement sends a strong message that improper...

