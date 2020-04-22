Investor Sues To Halt $1B Opus Bank-Pacific Premier Merger

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- An Opus Bank investor has filed a proposed class action in Delaware federal court seeking to halt its proposed $1 billion merger with Pacific Premier Bank, saying a public disclosure about the transaction was lacking in detail needed for shareholders to make an informed vote. In a suit made public Wednesday, stockholder Paul Parshall said a registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission earlier this month left out key financial projections for both companies. "The omissions and false and misleading statements in the registration statement are material in that a reasonable stockholder will consider them important in deciding...

