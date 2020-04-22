Client Affair Plus Financial Chicanery Get Pa. Atty Disbarred

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- While declining to adopt a per se rule requiring disbarment for attorneys who engage in sexual relationships with their clients, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to strip a Philadelphia-area lawyer of his license over his affair and improper financial dealings with a woman he represented. The state's high court ruled that the totality of the ethics case against Jonathan Altman — including his sexual relationship with then-client Marie Cahill, the thousands of dollars in loans and other payments he fronted on her behalf, and what the justices agreed was a lack of true contrition for his wrongdoing — meant that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS