High Court Makes IPR More Powerful, More Controversial

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Inter partes reviews, the powerful and controversial administrative tool to invalidate U.S. patents, got a little more powerful and a little more controversial on Monday, when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in the case of Thryv Inc. v. Click-to-Call Technologies LP.[1] The majority in Thryv held that decisions of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to institute IPRs cannot be reviewed on appeal to determine whether the PTAB properly applied the America Invents Act's time-bar provisions. Thryv enhances the importance of decisions labeled "precedential" and "informative" by the PTAB's regular and expanded...

