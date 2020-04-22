Fed. Circ. Affirms Axon Didn't Infringe Police Body Cam Patent

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Kansas federal court rightly found that Axon Enterprise Inc.'s law enforcement body cameras don't infringe a patent owned by Digital Ally Inc., the Federal Circuit said Wednesday. Digital Ally's patent claims the ability to correlate video from multiple sources, which Axon's product doesn't do, the panel said. The arguments otherwise rely on a claim construction that doesn't make sense, according to the nonprecedential opinion. Digital Ally sued Axon, then known as Taser International Inc., for infringement in 2016. In June 2019, Axon won on summary judgment, with a finding that it didn't infringe. Digital Ally appealed over how the court...

