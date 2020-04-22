Pa. Justices Say Erie Must Cover Killer's 'Accidental' Shooting

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- A divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court found that Erie Insurance must defend a personal injury case brought by a man who was shot after walking in on an Erie policyholder's murder-suicide, narrowly ruling Wednesday that his wounding appeared accidental and coverage was not barred by the same policy exemptions as the murder. The 4-3 majority held that when Richard Carly struggled with Harold McCutcheon after McCutcheon had shot and killed his ex-wife, Terry McCutcheon, the gun discharge that wounded Carly during the fight appeared from the complaint to have been accidental, and therefore wasn't an intentional injury excluded by Harold McCutcheon's homeowner's...

