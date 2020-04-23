3rd Circ. Questions Tax Exemption In NJ Biz Grant Dispute

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Thursday questioned the U.S. Tax Court’s determination that portions of New Jersey business relocation grants awarded to BrokerTec Holdings Inc. affiliates were tax-exempt capital contributions, reasoning that the unrestricted funds came absent any requirement to use them for capital investment. During an oral argument, a three-judge panel considered the Internal Revenue Service’s bid to overturn the tax court’s finding that the financial services company properly excluded $55.7 million of the grants from their taxable income because it was considered nontaxable, nonshareholder contributions to capital. The IRS contends the grants are premised on generating payroll tax revenue for...

