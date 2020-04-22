Microsoft Seeks IP Suit-Ending Sanctions Against Hon Hai

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- Microsoft urged a California magistrate judge Wednesday to recommend terminating sanctions against Hon Hai that would end their royalty dispute involving patents that cover smartphones, arguing the Taiwanese manufacturer has handed over incomplete internal sales data that Microsoft has no way of interpreting or verifying. During a teleconference hearing, Microsoft Corp.’s counsel, Martin Jay Black of Dechert LLP, told U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael M. Cousins that this is “effectively an accounting exercise” in Microsoft’s efforts to calculate Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd.’s unpaid royalties. Black said Hon Hai hasn’t turned over individual contracts, so Microsoft can’t verify if Hon Hai’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS