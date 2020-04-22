Energy Co. Can't Fight Fracking Permitting If It Never Applied

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- Next Energy LLC can't challenge the Illinois Department of Natural Resources' regulations on hydraulic fracturing because it never attempted to apply for a fracking permit and can't show that doing so would have been futile, an Illinois state appeals court held Tuesday. Next Energy claimed the department's regulations on high-volume, horizontal hydraulic fracturing amounted to a regulatory taking of its oil and gas leases in Wayne County. But upholding a lower court's judgment in favor of the state, the appellate panel said Next Energy didn't apply for the required permit or even contact the department to inquire about its likelihood of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS