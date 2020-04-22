NLRB Says Unilateral Change Shift Can Apply In Lapsed CBAs

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board said a recent legal shift giving businesses more leeway to change job conditions without getting a union’s OK may apply even when the parties’ collective bargaining agreement has expired. But the September ruling letting employers make unilateral changes that are “within the compass or scope” of a so-called management’s rights clause didn’t let Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. foist changes on its workers because its rights agreement expired with its contract, the board said Tuesday. The ruling, known as MV Transportation, shields employers from unfair labor practice claims only if the rights clause survives the contract, the board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS