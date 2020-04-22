Lender To Pay Back $685K In Fees Over Illegal Calif. Loans

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- Point-of-sale lender QuadPay Inc. has entered into a settlement with the California Department of Business Oversight over what the agency said were illegal loans made to more than 45,000 Californians on which it collected $685,000 in fees, the agency announced on Wednesday. The DBO said it launched an investigation into QuadPay in 2019 after which the agency concluded the company had failed to obtain the required licenses to do business as a finance lender in California. Under the consent order filed with the DBO, QuadPay must refund more than $685,000 in fees collected from customers and pay close to $69,000 in...

