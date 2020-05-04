SEC Proposals To Simplify Exempt Offerings Are Just In Time

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- On March 4, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed rules to expand and simplify certain aspects of exempt offerings with the goal of expanding access to capital for issuers and increasing opportunities for investors. In light of the economic challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and the effect on the capital markets, it appears the SEC's proposed rules are fortuitously coming at the right time. The proposed rules in SEC Release No. 33-10763 are designed to make offerings more accessible for companies and investors and easier and simpler for everyone. SEC Chairman Jay Clayton said it best: The complexity of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS