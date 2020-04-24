Lewis Brisbois Picks Up Health Care Partner In Baltimore

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has added Palatin Health Attorneys' former managing director — who also brings experience working in-house in the health sector — to its health care regulatory and long-term care teams in Baltimore. Mark Yost, who helps nursing homes and health care providers parse through thorny regulatory matters, navigate government investigations and defend against medical malpractice suits, joined Lewis Brisbois on April 1 after spending about two years at Palatin. "After meeting the attorneys at Lewis Brisbois, I loved the culture of the firm, especially in the Baltimore office," Yost said in an email on Friday. "I was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS