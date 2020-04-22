Oil Co. Says Either It Owns Mineral Rights Or It's Owed $3.5M

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- An oil exploration company told an Oklahoma federal court Wednesday that it still controls the mineral rights for a tract of land that the assignor wants to reclaim, but that if the court decides the lease expired then it must be paid back the $3.5 million it spent to get a well up and running. TPR Mid-Continent LLC told the court in its complaint that Monticello Investments LLC transferred its oil and gas interests on a plot of land near Oklahoma City to the exploration company in 2017 through a three-year agreement. The deal was to expire in January unless operations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS