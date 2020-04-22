Allegedly Anti-Semitic Teacher Can't Get Bias Suit Revived

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit refused Wednesday to revive a New Jersey schoolteacher’s discrimination suit, saying he failed to demonstrate that the explanation given for his firing — teaching anti-Semitic views — was a cover for religious or racial bias. In its opinion, the three-judge panel declined to revive Jason Ali’s suit alleging Woodbridge Township School District ran afoul of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination and Section 1981 of the U.S. Code by firing him based on racial or religious bias. Ali is of Egyptian descent and identifies as a nonpracticing Muslim. According to the panel, the school district gave three nondiscriminatory...

