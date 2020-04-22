Latham Steers Brookfield's $500M Bet On Real Estate Platform

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Fundamental Income, an exchange-traded fund sponsor, said Wednesday it received a $500 million commitment from Latham & Watkins LLP-steered Brookfield Asset Management to launch a net lease platform. Arizona-based Fundamental Income said the new platform, Fundamental Income Properties LLC, will invest in single-tenant properties that are leased to midsize businesses. Fundamental Income acts as sponsor and index provider for an exchange-traded fund known as the NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF. Fundamental Income Properties will target a range of industries, including consumer products and services, hospitality, health care and industrials, the statement said. "There continues to be more and more demand for...

