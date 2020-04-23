ITC To Review Judge’s Default Ruling In $1B LG Secrets Battle

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission will review the entirety of an administrative law judge's finding that a South Korean company's evidence destruction had wrecked his ability to decide a trade secrets battle and warranted rival LG Chem Ltd.'s win by default, the commission said Thursday. The trade body indicated in a notice it would take a serious look at the judgment by instructing the rival companies to explain what evidence SK Innovation Co. destroyed and how the pieces were connected to LG Chem's claims that SK Innovation poached its employees to obtain trade secrets concerning a type of electric vehicle battery....

