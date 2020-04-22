NASCAR Driver Hit With Trademark Suit From Pharma Co.

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- Sports nutritional supplement maker ATP Science Proprietary Ltd. sued NASCAR driver Caesar Bacarella in Florida federal court Wednesday for allegedly infringing ATP’s "Alpha Prime" trademark with his own similarly named sports clothing line and supplements. Australia-based ATP says Bacarella, who lives in Broward County, Florida, has begun marketing his Alpha Prime Pre-Workout supplement on his social media pages even after the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office rejected his "Alpha Prime Regimen" mark because of a likelihood of confusion with ATP's existing Alpha Prime mark. ATP says it is in the process of entering into a distribution agreement with one of the...

