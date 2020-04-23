In A 'Close Call,' $424M Medicare Fraud Suspect Gets Bail

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge reluctantly agreed to release the lead suspect in a $424 million international telehealth fraud case on $2.5 million bond Wednesday in a determination she deemed a "close call on bail," while setting a slew of stringent conditions to deter the jetsetter from fleeing the county. Creaghan Harry's bond will be secured by $1.4 million in equity, and he will be subject to home arrest in Florida, travel restrictions and internet usage monitoring, according to the opinion by U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo. Harry, 51, must also turn in his and his children's passports and hand...

