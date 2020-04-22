Firm's Insurer Says Letter Threatening Suit Wasn't 'Claim'

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Two professional liability insurers are at odds over whether a letter threatening to sue the Pennsylvania law firm of Dodaro Matta & Cambest PC counted as a “claim” triggering the firm’s legal malpractice policy from one of the insurers, according to a motion filed in federal court Wednesday. Catlin Insurance Co. said a May 21, 2019, letter warning that Washington County-based Dodaro Matta might face professional liability for representing two men who allegedly bilked investors in an alternative energy company wasn’t a “claim” that triggered the professional liability policy Catlin had issued the firm at the time. QBE Insurance Corp., which...

