Investors Fight SmileDirectClub's Bid To Nix IPO Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 4:57 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of investors has challenged SmileDirectClub's bid to toss their suit over its disappointing post-IPO stock performance, arguing in Tennessee federal court that their complaint includes detailed allegations that the company filed misleading offering documents. SmileDirectClub, which makes direct-to-consumer 3D-printed teeth alignment products, asserted in its dismissal motion last month that the shareholders were merely experiencing "buyer's remorse," because share prices happened to decline following its $1.3 billion initial public offering in September, and that the securities fraud claims were not actionable. But the investors fired back on Wednesday, claiming that they made sufficiently specific allegations that SmileDirectClub and...

