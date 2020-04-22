Ocwen Beats Florida AG's Unfair Trade Practices Claim

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 11:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday dismissed with prejudice an unfair trade practices claim in an enforcement against Ocwen Financial Corporation Inc., ruling that Florida’s Office of the Attorney General had merely repacked another claim that was thrown out for good last year. The order from U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra further whittles down a pair of consolidated suits brought separately by Florida officials and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, both accusing Ocwen of widespread mortgage servicing failures during the early and mid-2010s. Last September, Judge Marra agreed to nix Florida officials’ allegations Ocwen engaged in unfair trade practices with...

