Arent Fox Adds Burns & Levinson Corporate Atty In Boston

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Arent Fox LLP has added a Burns & Levinson LLP partner to its corporate and securities practice in Boston, bolstering the finance expertise the firm offers business clients as they navigate uncharted waters amid the global pandemic, the firm announced Wednesday. In addition to being the newest member of Arent’s corporate practice group, Tal M. Unrad joins Arent’s Business Loan Task Force, which is assisting small and midsize businesses as they seek loans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, the firm said. He started in his new role March 17. Unrad told Law360 on Thursday that he...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS