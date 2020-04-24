KU Scandal Tests Game Plan For Dodging Coach Payouts

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A lawsuit against the University of Kansas athletics department could be a test case for whether colleges can use NCAA investigations as a way to avoid huge payouts to fired coaches and may also unearth new details about a federal corruption probe into the school's storied basketball program. Former Kansas Jayhawks football coach Dave Beaty, whose teams went 6-42 over four seasons, is arguing that a relatively mundane NCAA infraction involving his staff is insufficient to show he breached his contract, particularly when the school has chosen not to fire others facing more serious allegations. Beaty points specifically to national championship-winning...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS