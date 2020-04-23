Tyson Slams 'Retaliatory' Bid To DQ Judge Who Repped It

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A law firm facing disqualification and its client shouldn't be able to force out an Arkansas federal judge from a $5 million liability case because he once represented Tyson Foods Inc., as they are retaliating against him because he questioned whether the firm should exit the litigation, the food giant has contended. Conway Olejniczak & Jerry SC and its client Robinson Metal Inc. fail to meet the standard set by legal precedent for U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks to recuse himself from the case, even though the judge represented Tyson in unrelated matters about a decade ago, according to the...

