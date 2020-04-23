The Term: Unlikely Alliances Take The Spotlight

Each week on The Term, Law360 Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover in Washington, D.C., and New York-based editor-at-large Natalie Rodriguez cut through a busy docket to focus on the key cases and developments everyone will be talking about.
This Week
S1, E27: Unlikely Alliances
Take The Spotlight
Up top, Natalie discusses the latest petition to be taken up by the Supreme Court: a wild case coming out of Georgia that includes a former police officer, an FBI sting and an opportunity to resolve a circuit split on the interpretation of a federal data privacy law.
Next, Jimmy lays out the middle-ground road carved by a majority of justices in a closely watched Hawaii case involving the Clean Water Act. The case saw two conservative justices join with their four liberal colleagues on creating a new test for groundwater pollution.
Last, the team discusses the unlikely alliances formed in deciding Ramos v. Louisiana, which overturned a 1972 precedent that allowed nonunanimous jury convictions in some states. Monday’s fractured decision led Justice Brett Kavanaugh to call for a new test on deciding when to overturn precedent.
