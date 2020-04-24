Law Firm Sues Barclays Over Bounced £2.2M Check

Law360, London (April 24, 2020, 5:16 PM BST) -- A law firm is suing Barclays for £2.2 million ($2.7 million) after the lender canceled a check to refund customers who were allegedly wrongly sold payment protection insurance amid concerns about whether the company legitimately represented the individuals. Ingenious Legal Ltd. has brought the High Court claim against Barclays Bank PLC after it refused to honor a £2.2 million check that it wrote to the law firm on behalf of retail consumers. They are looking for redress after allegedly being missold the controversial insurance product, known as PPI. The law firm, which acts for customers in consumer credit cases, said in a March...

