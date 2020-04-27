Accountant Hits Back At Asset Manager In Tax Scheme Suit

Law360, London (April 27, 2020, 6:19 PM BST) -- A British accounting firm escalated its feud with an asset manager in a lawsuit accusing both companies of providing a homebuilder with bad tax advice, saying it reviewed the schemes to understand how they worked but didn’t make any conclusions. Leon Charles Ltd. said in defense documents filed with the High Court on April 10 that it offered limited advice to Central Developments (U.K.) Ltd. on how the tax scheme was intended to operate, but that it was Asset House Piccadilly Ltd.’s job to review whether the plan would ultimately be successful. The accounting firm sought to distinguish itself from Asset...

