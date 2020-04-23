Barclays, PE Firm Mull Virtual Trial For Crisis-Era Fraud Suit

Law360, London (April 23, 2020, 2:15 PM BST) -- Lawyers for a private equity firm accusing Barclays Bank PLC of defrauding it at the height of the financial crisis told a judge on Thursday that a trial on the claims must go ahead in June — even if that means doing so entirely remotely because of the coronavirus lockdown. Joe Smouha QC, counsel for PCP Capital Partners, told Judge David Waksman that both sides have agreed that the civil trial should proceed on June 8 as planned. Depending on the state of travel restrictions that will be in place closer to the date, it should be conducted in the courtroom or...

