Slate Asset Management Wraps Up $269M Real Estate Fund

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- Slate Asset Management has wrapped up a €250 million ($269.4 million) fund that will invest in grocery real estate properties across Europe, and the fund exceeded its target, the company announced on Thursday. The company had been targeting a raise of €200 million for the fund, Slate European Real Estate Fund III, the firm said Thursday. The company's first two funds in the series also focused on grocery properties in Europe. Slate in its announcement did not name specific investors in the latest fund, which had a hard cap of €250 million and reached that level of investment, Slate said....

