Venture-Backed Biotech Firm Expands IPO Target To $94M

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed oncology firm Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc. on Thursday upsized its expected initial public offering to an estimated $94 million, a potentially bullish sign in an otherwise tepid IPO market where activity is mostly limited to biotechnology firms. Oric, advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, told regulators Thursday that it plans to sell 6.25 million shares priced between $14 and $16, up from earlier plans to sell 5 million shares. The company would raise $93.75 million based on the new share total, assuming its stock prices at midpoint, compared with an earlier midpoint estimate of $75 million. Companies going public...

