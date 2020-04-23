Venture-Backed Biotech Firm Raises $120M In Upsized IPO

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 3:07 PM EDT) -- Venture-backed oncology firm Oric Pharmaceuticals Inc. raised $120 million Thursday in an upsized initial public offering that priced at the top of its range, a strong sign in an otherwise tepid IPO market where activity is mostly limited to biotechnology firms. Oric, advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, sold 7.5 million shares at $16 each. The final share total is up from Oric's original plan to sell 5 million shares, which was later raised to 6.25 million shares before being raised again. Companies going public sometimes increase the amount of shares they intend to sell, or raise their price...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS