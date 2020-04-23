Skadden, Kirkland Rep On $757M Marketing Co. Merger

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP-represented Digital Media Solutions Holdings LLC and Kirkland & Ellis LLP-guided blank-check company Leo Holdings Corp. said Thursday they're merging to create an entity valued at $757 million and that will trade on the New York Stock Exchange. London-based Leo and Clearwater, Florida-headquartered DMS said in a joint statement that the deal between the special purpose acquisition company and the digital marketing group is expected to close before the end of summer. DMS said it has more than 150 million unique consumer profiles created through the course of the $1 billion that companies have spent...

