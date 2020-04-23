Biotech Raises $120M In Series B To Boost Vaccine Offerings

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 1:46 PM EDT) -- Clinical-stage biotechnology company Affinivax said Thursday it raised $120 million from investors, including Viking Capital, to advance its vaccine platform. The Series B funding is Affinivax Inc.'s first financing round since mid-2014, when it secured seed and Series A funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the announcement said. Massachusetts-based Affinivax said the latest funds will go toward further developing its lead product candidate and advancing other candidates into clinical testing. Affinivax is working to develop a platform for developing vaccines and immunotherapies. Its lead candidate is a vaccine program targeting pneumococcal infections such as pneumonia, meningitis and sepsis. Affinivax...

