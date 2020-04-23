SmileDirect’s Calif. Dental Board Case Mostly Cut, For Now

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 9:08 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has largely tossed SmileDirectClub LLC’s lawsuit alleging the state’s dental board is trying to squash competition and is harassing a company-affiliated dentist but will give the teeth alignment outfit another shot on most of its claims. U.S. District Judge George Wu issued an order Wednesday largely adopting a tentative ruling from last month dismissing SmileDirect’s antitrust claim and its three claims targeting violations of its constitutional rights. The order said the company will have an opportunity to amend its allegations, except for its claim under the equal protection clause of the Constitution. The judge also expressed further...

