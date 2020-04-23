Justices Raise Bar For Canceling Deportations

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 10:44 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court made it more difficult Thursday for green card holders with criminal records to have a deportation order canceled, broadening the types of offenses that trigger the so-called stop-time rule. In a 5-4 decision, the court sided against Jamaican lawful permanent resident Andre Martello Barton, who is trying to cancel his removal stemming from state firearms and drug offenses. The court said that Barton’s previous crimes of aggravated assault rendered him “inadmissible” and thus ineligible for cancellation of removal, despite the fact that he was already admitted to the country at the time of the offenses. Justice Brett...

