Repsol Owes Excise Tax On Mineral Oil, Adviser Tells ECJ

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A subsidiary of Spanish energy giant Repsol SA should pay excise taxes on mineral oil used to produce heating fuel in proportion to non-energy byproducts created during the fuel production, an adviser to the European Court of Justice said Thursday. Energy that is tax-exempt when used to create more energy does not remain tax-exempt for non-energy byproducts, according to the opinion by Advocate General Maciej Szpunar. The use of energy in the production of more energy is tax-exempt under European Union law, the advocate general said. However, EU law is silent on whether energy stays tax-exempt when byproducts are created that are unrelated...

