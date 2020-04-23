India Won't Enforce Decades-Old $4.6M Award In Peanut Fight

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- India's highest court has refused to enforce a 30-year-old $4.7 million arbitral award issued against an Indian commodities trader, saying the award violates public policy since it was impossible for the trader to ship its products after the Indian government began restricting certain exports. The Supreme Court of India concluded that a London tribunal had improperly ruled against the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India in its dispute with the Swiss importer/exporter Alimenta SA, since the Indian company had been unable to obtain the necessary government approval to complete an export of groundnuts. Groundnuts are a type of peanut grown in...

