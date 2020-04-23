More Power Cable Cartel Suits Move To UK Competition Court

Law360, London (April 23, 2020, 8:25 PM BST) -- A London judge on Thursday sent two additional suits to the U.K.’s antitrust tribunal that seek to recover millions of pounds from a group of high voltage power cable companies over a cartel condemned by the European Commission. High Court Judge Richard Jacobs also ruled that the cases against the various Prysmian Group subsidiaries, which together seek more than £14.7 million ($18.2 million), would be jointly managed and heard before the same judge. “The existence of common issues seems to be a significant point,” the judge said during Thursday’s hearing, which was held remotely by video conference call due to the...

