USPTO Says Alice Rejections Fell After New Guidance

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's recent efforts to clarify patent eligibility standards after the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice ruling has led to fewer rejections for technologies affected by the decision, according to an agency report issued Thursday. The report by the USPTO's office of the chief economist comes more than a year after the agency issued a guidance for examiners on when applications contain abstract ideas. The guidance was intended to clear up the confusion surrounding Section 101 of the Patent Act following the high court's 2014 Alice v. CLS Bank ruling, which held that abstract ideas are patent-ineligible without...

