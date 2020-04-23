Pa. Attorney Pleads Guilty To Snaring Clients In Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 3:23 PM EDT) -- An Allentown, Pennsylvania, attorney pled guilty in federal court Thursday to a Ponzi scheme that prosecutors said defrauded investors — including his clients — of nearly $2.8 million over the course of six years. Prosecutors said Todd H. Lahr and an associate, identified in court records only as “Person 1,” solicited investments in business ventures the associate had overseas, including mining in Papua New Guinea and real estate in Barcelona and London, but used some of the money to pay personal expenses and prior investors. “Defendant Lahr falsely and fraudulently represented to the victim-investors that 100 percent of their investment dollars...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS