Fla. Lab, Ex-CEO Agree To Pay $37M To End SEC Fraud Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Stiefel Laboratories Inc. and its former chief executive have agreed to pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $37 million to end claims they defrauded investors and employees by rebuying undervalued stock before a $2.9 billion sale to GlaxoSmithKline PLC, according to documents filed Thursday in a Florida federal court. According to the terms of a proposed motion for entry of final judgments in the matter, the SEC told U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles that Stiefel Labs would disgorge $23 million, plus $2,210,000 in prejudgment interest, and pay a $1.3 million civil penalty for a sum of $26,510,000. Additionally, the...

