Fed. Circ. Takes Hard Look At Google Eye Movement IP

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel posed tough questions Monday to an attorney for Google as she argued that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board misread the prior art in affirming an examiner's rejection of a patent application assigned to the tech giant. The crux of Google's argument on appeal is that a combination of two earlier patent application publications failed to disclose what it says is the distinguishing element of the invention: identifying a user's vestibulo-ocular eye movement with head and eye trackers to determine their intent, and then taking an action based on that in a virtual reality device. Google attorney...

