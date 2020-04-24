Fed. Circ. Says Ore. Landowner Filed Takings Suit Too Late

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit held Thursday that an Oregon woman's claims that a government wetland restoration project caused her to lose more than 2,000 square feet of land to erosion were lodged too late, saying the damage was reasonably foreseeable years before she filed suit. A unanimous panel affirmed a lower court's finding that Mary Swartzlander's takings claim accrued more than six years before she filed her complaint and was therefore time-barred. The ruling shuts down the landowner's suit seeking relief for property damage she said was caused by the Bonneville Power Administration planting shrubs on its property across a creek to remedy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS