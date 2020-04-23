Commerce Hits Chinese Glass With Early Anti-Dumping Duties

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday placed preliminary anti-dumping duties on Chinese glass imports, finding that the products are being sold at unfairly low prices even as the duties are more than 500% lower than what U.S. manufacturers had requested. The American Glass Packaging Coalition asked Commerce to levy anti-dumping duties as high as 818.57% on Chinese glass imports — including jars, bottles, flasks and other containers — but the department only assigned Chinese producers Guangdong Huaxing Glass Co. Ltd. and Qixia Changyu Glass Co. Ltd. dumping rates of 24.9% and 7.6%, respectively. All other Chinese glass manufacturers were hit...

