PTAB Won't Review DNA Patent Challenged By Illumina

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Illumina was dealt a loss in its decadelong patent battle with Complete Genomics after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board refused to take up the genetic testing company's challenge of its rival's DNA sequencing patent. In a decision issued Wednesday, the PTAB denied Illumina Inc.'s petition for inter partes review of Complete Genomics Inc.'s patent, finding that it failed to show that any of the disputed claims in the patent were invalid as obvious over prior art. The board notably found that Illumina was unable to show that an ordinarily skilled person would be motivated to combine an earlier patent known...

